SIDNEY – Ronald James Thomas, 52, of Sidney, passed away Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at his residence.

He was born on March 3, 1967, in Norwich, Connecticut, the son of the late Charles Wayne Thomas, and Robin Rosemary (Bauer) Thomas, who resides in Monroe, Michigan.

He leaves behind two brothers, Michael Thomas, of Anna, and Karl Thomas, from Monroe, Michigan; two sisters, Tiffany Weatherwax, of England, and Annie Berryman, of Sidney; and grandmother, Leona Davis, of Sidney. Also surviving is his very significant other, Gladys Pottenger, of Sidney; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Ronald was a graduate of Rochester High School in Pennsylvania, class of 1985. He was an animal lover, and electronics and gaming enthusiast and just enjoyed living life. He will be greatly missed.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at noon at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, 302 S. Main Ave., Sidney, with Pastor Tim Bartee officiating. Burial will follow at Glen Cemetery in Port Jefferson.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday, from 11 a.m. until the time of service.

Condolences may be expressed to Ronald's family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.