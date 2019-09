PIQUA — Ronald L. Rohr, 62, of Piqua, died at 2:32 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at his residence.

A celebration of his life will be held from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at the American Legion Post 184, 301 W. Water St. Piqua.

Funeral arrangements are being provided to the family through the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home, Piqua.