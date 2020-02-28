SIDNEY – Ronald "Papa Smurf" Lee Goings, 63, of Sidney, passed away at 8:32 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at the James Cancer Center in Columbus, Ohio.

He was born on Nov. 3, 1956, in Sidney, Ohio, the son of the late Robert and Mary (Game) Goings.

He is survived by children, Delanya (Christopher) Blake, of Sidney, and Ronald (Brandi Eddington) Goings, of West Milton; former spouse, Linda Whittle, of Port Jefferson; siblings, Karen (Bob) Taylor, of Sidney, David Goings and Debra (Virgil) Case, both of Sidney; and granddaughters, Madison, Madalynn and Evelynn. He was preceded in death by son, Kirk Knick, and brothers, Mike, Dennis and Phillip Goings.

Papa Smurf was a man who liked to have fun. He enjoyed playing horseshoes, shooting pool and hosting cookouts with his friends and family. He definitely appreciated the task that goes with all of these things, drinking beer. Ron was a big Bengals fan. He also loved going to races with his son-in-law, Chris.

A funeral service will be held at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at 1 p.m. followed by burial at Glen Cemetery in Port Jefferson. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until the time of service.

Memorial condolences may be expressed to Ronald's family at the funeral home's website, cromesfh.com.