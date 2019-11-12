RUSSIA — Ronald J. Wissman, age 77, of Russia, Ohio, passed away at 3:15 a.m. on Nov. 9, 2019, at Upper Valley Medical Center, Troy, Ohio.

Born in Dayton, Ohio, on Dec. 22, 1941, he was one of three children to the late August and Florence (Dapore) Wissman.

He was the owner of Wissman Home Improvements. Ronald attended House of Faith Church in Huber Heights, Ohio and loved studying God and had a deep faith in the Lord. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and gardening; he will be truly missed.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his grandson, Mark Wissman, Jr.

Survived by children, Sandra amd Raed Fawzi, Jeff and Michelle Wissman, and Mark and Kathy Wissman; four grandchildren; siblings, Dale and Sharon Wissman and Donna and Tom Prenger, as well as one niece and several nephews.

Services for Ronald are to be private per the family's request. Arrangements entrusted to the Bailey Zechar Funeral Home, Versailles, Ohio. Online sympathies www.zecharbailey.com.