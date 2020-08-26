SIDNEY – Rosalie Ann Dickman, age 81, of Sidney, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, Aug. 25, 2020, at Upper Valley Medical Center, Troy.

She was born Aug. 18, 1939, in Piqua, to the late Harold Ceyler and Beulah (Davis) Ceyler. She married John Dickman, May 14, 1960, and he survives.

Also surviving are sons, Keith (Donna) Dickman, of Cullon, West Virginia, Scott (Jodi) Dickman, of Maplewood; grandchildren, Chad, Jordan, Morgan, Abby Dickman; and great grand-child, Breyer Dickman. She is survived by siblings, Jerry (Marie) Ceyler, of Port Ritchie, Florida, Glenn Davis, of Sidney, Sue Staring, of Sidney, Don (Karen) Wells, of Hebron, Ohio, Gayle Wright, of Winston Salem, North Carolina, and Diane Ceyler, of Sidney.

Rosalie was preceded in death by sisters, Robin Davis, Janet Voorhees and Eloise Crabtree, and brother Frank Ceyler.

Rosalie was a member of the United Methodist Church in Pasco. She retired from Copeland Corporation after 23 years of faithful service. She was a member of the VFW Women's Auxiliary in Sidney. She enjoyed her swimming pool, attending casinos, playing cards, especially Euchre with her friends, and traveling. She loved spending time with her family, grandchildren and pet dog, Beanie.

There will be no visitation. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at Shelby Memory Gardens, Hardin, with Rev. David Brisker officiating. Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney, has been entrusted with all funeral arrangements.

The family asks that flowers be omitted.

