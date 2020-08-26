1/1
Rosalie Ann Dickman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rosalie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

SIDNEY – Rosalie Ann Dickman, age 81, of Sidney, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, Aug. 25, 2020, at Upper Valley Medical Center, Troy.

She was born Aug. 18, 1939, in Piqua, to the late Harold Ceyler and Beulah (Davis) Ceyler. She married John Dickman, May 14, 1960, and he survives.

Also surviving are sons, Keith (Donna) Dickman, of Cullon, West Virginia, Scott (Jodi) Dickman, of Maplewood; grandchildren, Chad, Jordan, Morgan, Abby Dickman; and great grand-child, Breyer Dickman. She is survived by siblings, Jerry (Marie) Ceyler, of Port Ritchie, Florida, Glenn Davis, of Sidney, Sue Staring, of Sidney, Don (Karen) Wells, of Hebron, Ohio, Gayle Wright, of Winston Salem, North Carolina, and Diane Ceyler, of Sidney.

Rosalie was preceded in death by sisters, Robin Davis, Janet Voorhees and Eloise Crabtree, and brother Frank Ceyler.

Rosalie was a member of the United Methodist Church in Pasco. She retired from Copeland Corporation after 23 years of faithful service. She was a member of the VFW Women's Auxiliary in Sidney. She enjoyed her swimming pool, attending casinos, playing cards, especially Euchre with her friends, and traveling. She loved spending time with her family, grandchildren and pet dog, Beanie.

There will be no visitation. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at Shelby Memory Gardens, Hardin, with Rev. David Brisker officiating. Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney, has been entrusted with all funeral arrangements.

The family asks that flowers be omitted.

Online memories may be made to theadamsfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sidney Daily News from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Adams Funeral Home
1401 Fair Road
Sidney, OH 45365
937-492-4700
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved