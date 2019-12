PIQUA — Rose Anne Butsch, 86, of Piqua, passed away at 6:50 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at the Hospice Unit of Upper Valley Medical Center.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at St. Boniface Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home, Piqua.