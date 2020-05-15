SIDNEY — Rose Ann Jaques, age 73, of Sidney, passed away May 13, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her family. She was born Feb. 28, 1947, in Sidney, to the late Donald Gates and Flossie (McKinzie) Gates. She was raised by her grandmother, Anna Gertrude Allen. She married James Jaques, March 10, 1967. He preceded her in death July 18, 1996. Rose is survived by daughters, Sonia (Ron) Fritz, of Sidney, and Ora (Tim) Bowman, of Sidney; grandchildren, Jesse Jaques amd Jacob Bowman; great-grandchildren, Carter Jaques and Aubrianna Jaques. She was preceded in death by her husband, James, her mother, father and brother, Paul "Teddy" Theodore Gates. Rose was a loving homemaker. She enjoyed attending Traders World, crafting, listening to her favorite singer, Elvis, and playing video games with her children and grandchildren. She also liked spending time with her cat, Smoky. There will be no calling hours. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at noon noon, at Brookside Cemetery, Sidney, with Chaplain Angelia Barfield officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Wilson Memorial Hospice in Rose's memory. Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney, has been entrusted with all funeral arrangements. Online memories may be made to theadamsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sidney Daily News from May 15 to May 16, 2020.