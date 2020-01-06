MINSTER — Rosella "Sally" Thieman, age 101, of Minster, Ohio, passed away at 3:55 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at Elmwood Assisted Living Center, New Bremen.

She was born June 3, 1918, in Egypt, Ohio, to the late Clemens and Theresia (Albers) Hoying. She married Bernard Thieman on Nov. 13, 1948, in Minster, Ohio. He preceded her in death on June 12, 2005.

She is survived by children, Joan and Tom Forsthoefel, Xenia, William and Ann Thieman, Minster, Annette and Stephen Pollack, Concord, Massachuttes, Carol and Valentine Hollingsworth, Dover, Massachutes; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Irma O'Brien, Centerville, Ohio, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by grandsons, Philip Lee Thieman, Valentine "Ben" Hollingsworth, great grandchildren, Kendall Marie Williams, Charles Anthony Kulhanek III, brothers, Herman and Henrietta Hoying, Lawrence and Agnes Hoying, three brothers in infancy, sisters, Josephine and John Dahlinghaus Sr. Justiniana Hoying C.PP.S., Catherine "Kate" and Bernard "Barney" Homan, one sister in infancy, in-laws, Florence and Mel Vallo, Mildred and Rupert Gutmann and Robert O'Brien.

Sally was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church, Minster, former member of St. Monica Ladies Sodality, the Maria Stein Adoration Guild. She was a member of the Farm Bureau Council 39 and volunteered as a Church Mass Monitor and at Heritage Manor Nursing Home in Minster for many years. Sally enjoyed tending her vegetable and flower gardens and was known for her "Famous Aunt Sally's Pickles". She also loved quilting, bowling and playing cards with her friends and family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Minster, with her nephew the Rev. Mark Hoying celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Augustine Cemetery.

Friends may call at Hogenkamp Funeral Home, Minster, from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, and from 8:30 to 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to State of the Heart Hospice and St. Augustine's "Blessed from Above" Organ Fund.

