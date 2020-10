NEW BREMEN — Rosemary C. Heitkamp, age 88, formerly of New Bremen, died on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at 9 p.m. at the Grand Lake Healthcare Center in St. Marys.

Memorial services will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Paul United Church of Christ in New Bremen. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at the church, one hour prior to the services from 10 to 11 a.m.

Gilberg-Hartwig Funeral Home in New Bremen has been entrusted with the services.