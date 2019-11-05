SIDNEY — God extended His invitation to come home and Nov. 3 the invitation was accepted.

Rosemary Lou (Belton/Ollinger) "Joby" Jimearson, 84, passed away quietly in her own home surrounded by family early Nov. 3, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Darrell and Grace (Cauffman) Belton, her brother, Thomas Belton, her sister, Kay (Belton) Hadley, and her husband, Jimmie D. Jimearson.

Joby loved a good adventure and spent a number of years living in different places around the US before returning to her birth place and family in Dowagiac Michigan. Joby and Jimmie Jimearson were married on Halloween 1972 and established a life in Sidney, Ohio.

Joby is survived by her five children, Char (Dave) Waughtel, Charles (Michele) Ollinger, Thomas Ollinger, Jon (Amy) Ollinger and Deirdre (Don) Peck. She has 14 grandchildren andnine great-grandchildren, along with nieces and nephews. Since Joby made friends easily, she enjoyed a large group of friends.

Joby's Visitation will be on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at noon. The celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. The visitation and service will be held at the Salm-McGill & Tangeman Funeral Horne. 502 S. Ohio Ave., Sidney, Ohio.

The burial will be Nov. 16, 2019, at the Riverside Cemetery at 241 S. Front St., Dowagiac, Michigan.

Salm-McGill and Tangeman Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Jimearson Family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.salmmcgillandtangemanfh.com.

Due to the Saturday funeral service and visitation, we ask that all floral tributes be delivered to the funeral home on Friday, Nov. 8, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Saturday morning from 8:30 to 10 a.m.