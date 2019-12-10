SIDNEY – Ross A. Moore, Jr., 91, of Sidney, passed away at 11:50 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Ohio Living Dorothy Love.

He was born on May 20, 1928, in Sidney, Ohio, the son of the late Ross A. Sr. and Edith (Mills) Moore.

On Nov. 16, 1952, he married the former Aunalee Vondenhuevel, who survives him along with their three children, Ross A. (Lori) Moore III, Randy (Patti) Moore, and Richlynn Moore, all of Sidney; three grandchildren, Mindy (Alex) Adams, Ross A. Moore IV, Kelton T. Moore, all of Sidney; three great-grandchildren, Cohen, Ivy and Remy Adams; a special friend, Polly Pinto; sister-in-law, Betty Vondenhuevel; and five nieces and nephews, John, Tracey, Wayne, Kelly and Joy. He was preceded in death by brother, John Moore.

Ross was a graduate of Sidney High School, class of 1946. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served from 1950-52 in the Korean War. Following his military service he worked for Miami Industries in Piqua. He retired a manager of raw materials after a career spanning more that 42 years.

Ross was a member of the Sidney American Legion Post 217, the Sidney Moose, the Sidney Temperance Lodge 73 F&AM and the High-12 group. He was a member of IUTIS for nearly 40 years and was a coach for 21 years.

Ross enjoyed volunteering his time to help others, which he did as a transport for for more than 10 years. He also gave his time to distribute surplus goods from Kroger to the Alpha Center and other pantries.

Ross was known to be quite the prankster and always good for a joke. He was a loving husband, father and friend, and his greatest joy was his family and spending time with them, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Ross was a life-long member of Sidney First Presbyterian Church where a funeral service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. with the Rev. Diana Circelli officiating. Burial with military honors by the Sidney American Legion and U.S. Army will follow at Graceland Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the church on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. until a Masonic Service at 1:15 p.m. followed by the funeral service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Sidney First Presbyterian Church, Sidney Alpha Center, Ohio Living Dorothy Love, Miami County Hospice, or in Ross's memory.

Condolences may be expressed to the Moore family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.