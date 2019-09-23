JACKSON CENTER — Roy Eugene Blackford, 94, of Jackson Center, passed away at 12:50 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.

He was born on Oct. 7, 1924, in Shelby County, Ohio, the son of the late Ralph and Mildred (Glick) Blackford. On April 26, 1952, he married the former Doris Gross, who preceded him in death in 1982. On Nov. 16, 1984, he married the former Mary Louise (Latimer) Shaffner, who also preceded him in death in 2015.

Roy is survived by his daughter, Patricia S. (David) Fogt, of Sidney; grandchildren, Shelly Stewart, Wendy (Joe) Yinger, David Fogt and Christina (Jason) Boulnois; six great-grandchildren; brother, Leo Blackford, of Corbin, Kentucky; and two sisters, Maxine Metz, of Jackson Center, and Maurine Zimpfer, of Sidney.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Don and Bill Blackford.

Roy was a veteran of the United States Army and served during World War II from 1944-47 stationed in Okinawa, Japan. He was a life member of the Sidney VFW and Lakeview Amvets. He was also member of Sidney DAV, Sidney Eagles, Jackson Center American Legion, Maplewood Grange, Jackson Center Historical Society, Jackson Center Senior Citizens, and the former Jackson Center VFW where he served as post commander for 14 years.

In 2010, Roy was inducted into the Jackson Center Education Foundation. He was a career truck driver and hauled for Airstream for 25 years. He later drove a truck for many years for McCrary's. He was a master story teller, enjoyed playing cards with his friends and spending time with his family.

Funeral services will be held Friday, Sept., 27, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, Sidney with the Rev. Jane Madden officiating. Burial with military honors provided by the Jackson Center American Legion will follow at Cedar Point Cemetery in Pasco.

The family will receive friends on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Wilson Hospice Care or Jackson Center Historical Society in Roy's memory.

Condolences may be expressed to Roy's family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.