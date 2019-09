PIQUA — Roy T. "Bud" Hunt, 92, of Piqua, passed away peacefully at 5:58 pm Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in his home, surrounded by his family.

A memorial service to honor his life will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at the Madison Avenue First Church of God. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m Saturday at the church. Funeral arrangements are being provided to the family through the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home.