SIDNEY — Rozella Mae Swiger, age 87, of Sidney, passed away Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at 10:28 p.m. at Cridersville Health Care Center.

She was born on June 17, 1932, in Shelby County, Ohio, the daughter of the late Louis and Emma (Bulcher) Layman.

On Aug. 15, 1953, Rozella married James Swiger, who survives along with three children, Tom Swiger, of Trotwood, Julie (Eric) Tobias, of Wapakoneta, and Mark (Denise) Swiger, of New Bremen; two sisters, Fay Jones, of Celina, and Ruth Maiueg, of Wapakoneta; eight grandchildren, Shannon Stewart, Melissa Swiger, Kristin Kizer, Brandon and Dustin Tobias, and Kaleb, Jacob and Kyle Swiger, and eight great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by five brothers, and three sisters.

Mrs. Swiger worked as a secretary for Sidney Tool, Reliable Castings, and Stolle Corporation, retiring in 1997. After retirement she enjoyed her time as a volunteer at Wilson Memorial Hospital, Sidney Senior Center, and FISH, and was one year voted "Outstanding Senior Citizen." She was a life-long member of Sidney First United Methodist Church. She enjoyed collecting porcelain dolls, but most of all she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019s at 10 a.m. at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home with the Rev. Dr. David Chivington officiating. Burial will follow at Pearl Cemetery in Swanders.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m.

Memorials may be made to State of the Heart Hospice and condolences may be expressed to the Swiger family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.