Ruby Wilburn

SIDNEY — Ruby Geraldine Wilburn, age 86 of Sidney, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at her residence.

She was born on Nov. 27, 1933, in Worley, Kentucky, to the late Lewis and Sarah Margaret (Garland) Strunk. On Dec. 18, 1961, she married Charles Wilburn and he survives.

Ruby is also survived by children, Walter Keith, of Anna, Patricia (Stanley) Dickey, of Lebanon, Tennessee, Wilma (Martin) Merricle, of Sidney, and Glenda (Michael) Fagan, of Sidney; stepson, Lonnie (Lisa) Worling, of Sidney; one brother, Robert Strunk, of Sidney; 21 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Paul Keith; one son, Charles Anthony Wilburn; six brothers, and four sisters.

Ruby was a faithful member of Solid Rock Pentecostal Church in Sidney. She loved reading her Bible and spending time with her family. Ruby also enjoyed canning, gardening and, especially, her grandchildren. She was a cook at Texas Corner and a maid at the Imperial House.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at Soldi Rock Pentecostal Church, 2745 State Route 29N, Sidney with Pastor Rodney Reynolds officiating. Burial will follow in Shelby Memory Garden in Sidney. Friends may call from 9 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the church.

In lieu of flower, donations may be made to Solid Rock Pentecostal Church, 2745 State Route 29N, Sidney, OH. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.theadamsfuneralhome.com.