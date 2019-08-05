SIDNEY — Russell Lee Cook, 82, of Sidney passed away Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at 8:24 a.m. at his residence.

He was born on July 3, 1937, in Sidney, Ohio, the son of the late William and Verneda (Baker) Cook. On July 14, 1967, Russell married the former Linda Louise Fogt, who survives.

He is survived by two children, William Oliver (Kelly) Cook, of Conover, and Lynn Lee Cook, of Sidney; four grandchildren; and two siblings, Dennis Cook, of Sidney, and DeAnna Slife, of Sidney.

Russell was preceded in death by sister, Jean McCoy and brother, Thomas Cook.

Mr. Cook retired after 38 years working as a machinist at Ross Aluminum. He also was a farmer in his spare time. Russell was an active lifetime member of the Sidney Moose Lodge 568, Fraternal Order of Eagles 1403 and Dayton Auto Race Fans (DARF). He was very active in the Shelby County Fair as a 4-H adviser for over 20 years and a lifelong racing fan and also owned and trained thoroughbred horses. He was the first to own a registered quarter horse in Shelby County. Russell's hobbies included collecting business cards, matchbooks and playing poker.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, 302 S. Main Ave., Sidney, with Pastor Jim Oates officiating. Burial will follow at Glen Cemetery in Port Jefferson, Ohio.

Friends may visit Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, from 5 to 8 p.m. and Thursday from 9 a.m. until the service at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Dayton Auto Race Fans Club (DARF) Injured Drivers Fund, 1361 Edinburgh Drive, Troy, OH 45373 in Russell's memory.

