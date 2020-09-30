1/1
Russell Everett Ridenour
TROY — Russell Everett Ridenour, age 54, of Troy, passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020 at Troy Care and Rehabilitation Center.

He was born on December 17, 1965 in Charleston, SC to Roger Ridenour of Springboro and Shirley (DeMint) Whitmer of Troy.

In addition to his parents, Russell is survived one daughter: Nicole of OH; one grandson: Hunter of OH; one sister: Moya (Bill) Mote of Tipp City; and two nephews: Will and Ethan Mote of Tipp City. He was preceded in death by his stepfather: Robert G. Whitmer.

Russell was a graduate of Troy High School.

He proudly served his country as a member of the US Army.

Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family.

A life celebration will be held at a later date after COVID is over.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bairdfuneralhome.com.



Published in Sidney Daily News from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
