Russell VanSickle

SIDNEY — Russell Van Sickle, 84, of Sidney passed away Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at Wilson Health.

He was born on Dec. 2, 1935, the son of the late Helen K. Van Sickle. On Oct. 5, 1957, he married Betty Higgins, who preceded him in death on Nov. 23, 2015.

He is survived by two daughters, Julie (David) Schweitzer and Joni (John) Renner, both of Sidney, three grandchildren, Brian Schweitzer, Chad Slonaker and Travis Slonaker.

He was preceded in death by one daughter, Jayne Slonaker.

Russ served three years in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict and was a member of the American Legion Post 217.He retired from Ross Aluminum after 33 years working as a foreman. Russ enjoyed in his earlier years softball, bowling and golf.

In keeping with Russ's wishes, there will be no viewing hours.

Private graveside services will be held Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at Glen Cemetery with the Rev. Eileen Hix officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions may be made to SCARF, P.O. Box 671, Sidney, OH 45365 in Russ's memory.

Arrangements are in the care of Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, 302 S. Main Ave., Sidney.