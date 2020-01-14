SIDNEY — Ruth Irene Johnston Adams, 97, of Sidney, passed away at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at Ohio Living Dorothy Love.

She was born on March 7, 1922, in Clayton, Ohio, the daughter of the late Charles and Anna (Webster) Flath. She was married to Cornelius Johnston, who preceded her in death on April 19, 1976. She later married John P. Q. Adams, who preceded her in death on Jan. 30, 2010.

Ruth is survived by a daughter, Rita (Darrel) Hollenbacher, of Troy; five grandchildren, Jay (Missy) Johnston, Julie (Mike) Karg, Kreg (Heather) Hollenbacher, Karl Hollenbacher and Kyle (Jacqueline) Hollenbacher; six great-grandchildren, Grace Barger, Adaline Karg, Miranda and Jared Johnston, Johnston and Bryn Hollenbacher; and sister, Clara Davis.

She was preceded in death by son, Roger Johnston.

Ruth was a retired realtor and co-owner of Johnston Reality & Insurance in Sidney. Through the years she was a member of the Sidney-Shelby County Real Estate Association, Ohio State Realtors Association, Stokes Chapter 543 Order of Eastern Star of Port Jefferson, Ladies Shriners of Sidney, Ladies Shriners Oriental of Dayton, Sidney American Legion Auxiliary, and Women of the Moose in Sidney. Ruth loved her family and her friends, loved her life, and loved a good game of euchre.

Ruth was a long-time member of First Baptist Church, 309 E. North St., Sidney, where a funeral service will be held on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at 2 p.m. with Pastor John Young officiating. Burial will follow at Glen Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the church on Sunday from 12:30 p.m. until the time of services. An Eastern Star service will be held just prior to the funeral at 1:45 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, or Ohio Living Dorothy Love "memo - Life Care Fund" in Ruth's memory.

Condolences may be expressed to Ruth's family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.