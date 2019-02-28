LAKEVIEW — Ruth E. Alexander, 94, of Lakeview, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, at the Indian Lake Rehabilitation Center.

Ruth was born on Aug. 16, 1924, in Port Jefferson, Ohio, a daughter of the late Harry and Delmar Apple Wilt. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Harley Shoffner, Walter Mallonee and Roger Alexander.

She had several stepchildren, many stepgrandchildren, stepgreat-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Friends may call from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Shoffstall Funeral Home North Chapel, 115 N. Main St., Lakeview.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Bryan Meadows officiating. Burial is in Walnut Hill Cemetery, New Hampshire, Ohio0.

The family suggest that memorial contributions be made to the Salvation Army.

Condolences may be expressed at shoffstallfuneralhome.com.