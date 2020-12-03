CASELLA — Ruth Edna Brackman, age 84, of Cassella, Ohio died at 5:22 AM on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at The Gardens at St. Henry. She was born on January 1, 1936 in Portland, IN to the late Peter A. & Cecelia A. (Schritz) Reinhart.

She married Vernon H. Brackman on July 18, 1959 in Trinity, IN and he survives in Cassella. She is also survived by children: Bruce & Brenda Brackman, Fort Loramie, Linda & Randy Bergman, Maria Stein, Alan & Kathy Brackman, New Bremen, Brenda & Joe Karre, O'Fallon, MO, Brian & Amy Brackman, Murfreesboro, TN, 14 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, brother, Joseph Reinhart, Trinity, IN sister-in-law Pauline Reinhart, Portland, IN, brother-in-law Gerald Wagner, Wapakoneta, Pauline & Jim Barga, North Star, Barbara Brackman, Huber Heights, Norma & Don Purcell, Deland, FL, Janie Brackman, Port Orange, FL, Paul & Val Brackman, Debary, FL, Janice & Delbert Dirksen, Versailles.

She was preceded in death by brothers & sister: Ann Wagner, Fr. Robert Reinhart C.PP.S., Victor Reinhart, in-laws: Doris Reinhart, Gene Brackman, and Don Brackman.

Ruth was a member The Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Cassella, Ohio and of the Ladies Sodality, the Catholic Foresters and the Catholic Financial Life. She was also a member of the Sunnybrook Campers and loved gardening. Ruth worked at the Carousel Ballroom and enjoyed her time socializing and sometimes working at the mercer County Elks.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 AM on Monday, December 7, 2020 at The Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, Cassella. Burial will follow at church cemetery. Friends may call at the Hogenkamp Funeral Home, Minster from 1 to 4 PM on Sunday, December 6, 2020 and from 9 to 10 AM on Monday. Visitors are asked to follow CDC guidelines.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association Northwest Ohio Chapter 2131 Park Ave. W. Ontario, OH 44906. Condolences may be left at www.hogenkampfh.com.