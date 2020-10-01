BRADFORD — Ruth Evelyn Wirrig, age 95, of Bradford, passed peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at the Versailles Healthcare Center.

She was born April 14, 1925 in Greenup, KY to the late Howard & Nora (Elkins) Nelson; a graduate of Greenup High School; owned & operated Wirrig's Hardware & Appliance for many years; a member of the Bradford United Methodist Church; & Order of the Eastern Star, Chapter #241; she enjoyed playing cards, bowling, golf, watching the Cincinnati Reds & the Ohio State Buckeyes; & she always kept jars of homemade vegetable soup, applesauce & butterscotch pudding ready for her grandkids when they stopped by.

Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harold L Wirrig in 1996; & brothers, Walter & Elmer Nelson.

Ruth is survived by her sons & their wives, Jeff & Deb Wirrig of Bradford & Steve & Karen Wirrig of Estes Park, CO; grandchildren, Marissa & Brandon Wirrig; brother, Earl Nelson of Knobster, MO; sisters-in-law, Marilyn Wirrig & Elizabeth Brewer, both of Greenville; other relatives & friends.

Funeral Service will be held Saturday at 10:30am at Stocker-Fraley Funeral Home, Bradford with Pastor John Shelton officiating. Interment Harris Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday, 5-7pm at the funeral home.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to State of the Heart Hospice.

The family would like to thank the many friends & family who took Ruth to different places due to the fact that she was legally blind. Also, a thank you goes out to the staff at Versailles Health Care Center & State of the Heart Hospice for their excellent care of Ruth.

