1/1
Ruth Evelyn Wirrig
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

BRADFORD — Ruth Evelyn Wirrig, age 95, of Bradford, passed peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at the Versailles Healthcare Center.

She was born April 14, 1925 in Greenup, KY to the late Howard & Nora (Elkins) Nelson; a graduate of Greenup High School; owned & operated Wirrig's Hardware & Appliance for many years; a member of the Bradford United Methodist Church; & Order of the Eastern Star, Chapter #241; she enjoyed playing cards, bowling, golf, watching the Cincinnati Reds & the Ohio State Buckeyes; & she always kept jars of homemade vegetable soup, applesauce & butterscotch pudding ready for her grandkids when they stopped by.

Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harold L Wirrig in 1996; & brothers, Walter & Elmer Nelson.

Ruth is survived by her sons & their wives, Jeff & Deb Wirrig of Bradford & Steve & Karen Wirrig of Estes Park, CO; grandchildren, Marissa & Brandon Wirrig; brother, Earl Nelson of Knobster, MO; sisters-in-law, Marilyn Wirrig & Elizabeth Brewer, both of Greenville; other relatives & friends.

Funeral Service will be held Saturday at 10:30am at Stocker-Fraley Funeral Home, Bradford with Pastor John Shelton officiating. Interment Harris Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday, 5-7pm at the funeral home.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to State of the Heart Hospice.

The family would like to thank the many friends & family who took Ruth to different places due to the fact that she was legally blind. Also, a thank you goes out to the staff at Versailles Health Care Center & State of the Heart Hospice for their excellent care of Ruth.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.stockerfraley.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sidney Daily News from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Stocker Fraley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
3
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Stocker Fraley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stocker Fraley Funeral Home
131 W. Oakwood St.
Bradford, OH 45308
937-448-2111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved