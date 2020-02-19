RUSSIA — Ruth Agnes Groff, age 94, of Russia, Ohio, passed away at 12:24 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Ohio Hospice of Miami County Inpatient Unit at UVMC, Troy.

She was born July 3, 1925, in Russia, Ohio, to the late Henry and Julia (Cordonnier) Sonderman. She married Joseph Leo Groff and he preceded her in death on Dec. 6, 2001.

She is survived by daughters, Victoria and and Douglas Swindell, Troy, Carla and David Briggs, Piqua, Joan and Ron Homan, Russia, Ann and David Fullenkamp, Versailles, and Andrea and Steve Layman, Centerville; daughter-in-law, Carole Groff, Findlay; 13 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren; brother and sisters, Henrietta Fetty, Waynesville, Albert Sonderman, Florida, and Lucy and Virgil Fullenkamp, Russia.

She was preceded in death by her son, Michael Groff, sisters, Ana Marie and Michael Pampalone and Mary Jo Sonderman, and brother-in-law, William Fetty.

She was a member of St. Remy Catholic Church, Russia, and was very active and successful in all endeavors that she attempted. She enjoy international traveling, but she loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren but a special love for all babies.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at St. Remy Catholic Church, Russia, Ohio, with the Rev. Martin Fox, celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Remy Cemetery.

Friends may call at Hogenkamp Funeral Home, Russia, from 4 to p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Ohio Hospice of Miami County.

Condolences may be left at www.hogenkampfh.com.