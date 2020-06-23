Ruth Ida Woodward
FLETCHER – Ruth Ida Woodward, age 88, of Fletcher, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at 6:14 p.m. in her residence.

Born on March 12, 1932, in Miami County, Ruth Ida was a daughter of the late Frank and Agnes (Stang) Elsner. She married Clyde F. Woodward on Nov. 26, 1953, and he preceded her in death on March 6, 2016.

She is survived by three sons, Tim (Cynthia) Woodward, of Maplewood, Ohio, Kevin (Janie Moore) Woodward, of Oakridge, Tennessee, and Dewayne (Renee) Woodward, of Fletcher, Ohio. She was a loving grandmother to seven grandchildren, Lucas (Angela) Woodward, of Jackson Center, Ohio, Kyle (Courtney) Woodward, of Piqua, Ohio, Tyler (Lilly) Woodward, of Troy, Ohio, Bryan Woodward and Ben Bechtol, of Sevierville, Tennessee, Ryan (Brittany) Selvidge and Aly Jordan, of Fletcher, Ohio, and five great-grandchildren, Liam, Ranger, Remington, River and Wally. A sister-in-law, Betty Elsner, of Sidney, also survives her.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Eugene and Donald Elsner.

Ruth Ida graduated from Brown Local High School in 1950. She was a member of the Fletcher United Methodist Church where she taught the kindergarten Sunday school class for over 20 years. She worked as a secretary at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Fairborn, and she volunteered at Miami East Elementary School. She was very active in the Fletcher Grange. Ruth Ida will be remembered for her love of baking, and especially her no-bake cookies. She enjoyed reading, coloring and singing.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the Fletcher United Methodist Church, 205 S. Walnut St., Fletcher, Ohio, with Rev. Russ Tichenor and Rev. Terry Sharp officiating. The family requires that masks be worn. Burial will follow in Fletcher Cemetery.

Visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday, June 25, from 4 to 7 p.m. in the church.

Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Miami County, P.O. Box 502, Troy, OH 45373, The Fletcher United Methodist Church, 205 S. Walnut St., Fletcher, OH 45326, or to the Fletcher Fire Department, 6599 S. State Route 589, Fletcher, OH 45326. Envelopes will be available in the church.

Suber-Shively Funeral Home, Fletcher, Ohio, is serving the family.

Condolences to the family may be sent to www.shivelyfuneralhomes.com.



Published in Sidney Daily News from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Suber-Shively Funeral Home
201 West Main Street
Fletcher, OH 45326
(937) 368-2212
