ANNA — Ruth Ellen (Middleton) Ihle, age 78, of Anna, passed away Nov. 1, 2019, at Heritage Manor in Minster, Ohi,o after a brief illness.

She was born August 5, 1941 in Sidney, Ohio, to father Louis E. Middleton and mother Kathleen M. (Schaub) Middleton. On June 2, 1962, she married Richard Joseph Ihle and they were married 57 years until her passing.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory children, Ann K (Ihle) Seaton, spouse Alan Seaton; Paula J. (Ihle) Conley, spouse Walter Conley III; late Darrin R. Ihle (November 2017), spouse Bonnie (Ceyler) Ihle; grandchildren, Andrew Seaton, Allison (Seaton) Kent, Alex Seaton, Kayla Ihle, Rachael Ihle, Walter Conley IV and Laura Conley; great-grandchildren, Mackenzie Seaton, Ilia Kent, Lael Kent, Zoan Kent, and Maverick McGowan.

She was preceded in death by her parents and son, Darrin R. Ihle (November 2017).

Ruth was a graduate of Lehman High School and a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. She had a great sense of humor and enjoyed spending time with her family. She held several jobs over the years, her last being a "burger server" at Wendy's in Anna.

Family and friends may call Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 9355 State Route 119, McCartyville. The Rev. Stephen Mondiek will officiate services. Interment will follow at Sacred Hearts Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mercy Health-Hospice, Lima, Ohio.