SIDNEY — Ruth Wanda Jones, age 77, of Sidney, passed away Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at 4:45 a.m. at Hospice of Miami County Inpatient Unit.

She was born on May 15, 1942, in Twin Branch, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Jordan and Pauline (Perkins) Ritchie. On Feb. 5, 1961, she married Orile Jones, who preceded her in death Oct. 29, 2003.

She is survived by five children, Patricia Teague, Donna Deshner, Orile (Stacey) Jones Jr., Casey Jones and Jordan Jones, all of Sidney; four brothers, Danny Ritchie, of Dayton, Larry (Joyce) Ritchie, of Texas, Pascal Ritchie, of Sidney, and Mike (Pam) Ritchie, of Lima; 16 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by one brother, Gerald Ritchie, and one son-in-law, Robert Teague.

Mrs. Jones worked for Copeland Corporation and owned several rental properties in Sidney. She enjoyed playing euchre and loved spending time with her family.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home with Pastor Earnie Jones officiating. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery in Sidney.

The family will receive friends on Friday from 5 to 7 p.m.

Condolences may be expressed to the Jones family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.