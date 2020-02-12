SIDNEY — Ruth A. Ludwig, age 92, of Sidney, passed away peacefully, February 11, 2020 at the Pavilion Nursing Home, Sidney.

Ruth was born May 13, 1927, in Piqua, Ohio, to the late John Hughes and Mary (Stengel) Hughes. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Ludwig, on May 4, 2017. She was also preceded in death by Julia Ludwig and Franklin K. Schaffer.

She is survived by children, Marvin Norris, of Sidney, David (Brenda) Norris, of Minster, and William E. (Sylvania) Ludwig, of Sidney, numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Ruth retired from Holloway Sports Wear in Sidney and Sunny Acres of Sidney. She was of the Baptist faith, enjoyed playing bingo and cards. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and friends. She loved life and will be missed by all who knew her.

A celebration of life will be held on Monday, Feb, 17, 2020, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to in Ruth's memory.

