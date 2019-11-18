FORT LORAMIE — Ruth Ann "Boots" Meyer, age 90, formerly of state Route 705, Fort Loramie, passed away of natural causes Saturday morning, Nov. 16, 2019, at Heritage Manor Nursing Center in Minster, Ohio, where she had been a resident for two years.

She was born July 25, 1929, in McCartyville, Ohio, to the late Leonard and Verona (Meyer) Bensman. On May 20, 1950, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in McCartyville, Ruth Ann married Clarence F. Meyer, who preceded her in death on February 14, 2011.

Surviving are 14 of 15 children, Mary Jo and David Enneking, of Troy, Kathy and Frank Schafer, of Fort Loramie, Jane and Tom Pleiman, of Fort Loramie, Peg and Chuck Wray, of Fort Loramie, Cindy Deloye (deceased), Carol and Greg Borchers, of Russia, Bill and Deb Meyer, of Fort Loramie, Teresa and Dave Chaney, of Fort Loramie, Sandy and Gary Hoying, of McCartyville, Sue and Pat Frilling, of McCartyville, Lynn and Mark Meyer, of Fort Loramie, Phil and Lisa Meyer, of McCartyville, Ron and Cindy Meyer, of Fort Loramie, Ann and Joe Turner, of Fort Loramie, Jenny and Chris Grudich, of Fort Loramie and a son-in-law, Jerry and Judy Deloye, of Yorkshire; 57 grandchildren, 70 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; five siblings, Leonard and Connie Bensman, of Sidney, the Rev. Gerald Bensman, of Ludlow Falls, Margie and Robert Zwiesler, of Wichita, Kansas, John and Jan Bensman, of Anna and Patricia and Peter Cook, of Andrews, North Carolina; sisters and brothers-in-law, Wilma Bensman, of Sidney, Marcella Tebbe, of Russia, Sylvester and Pauline Meyer, of Covington, Mary Margaret Fullenkamp, of Russia and Leola and Francis Hoying, of Russia, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by four siblings, Virgil Bensman, Eugene Bensman, Betty and Donald Wehrman, and Mary Lou and Brad Thorton as well as brothers and sisters-in-law, John and Marceil Meyer, Raphael and Lois Meyer, Robert Tebbe, Jean Meyer and Henry Fullenkamp.

Dedicated to her family, Ruth Ann had been a farm wife and home maker. She had also served as kindergarten aid at Fort Loramie Elementary School for 10 years until 1995. She was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church, the former St. Patrick Catholic Church, Catholic Ladies of Columbia, St. Ann's Ladies Sodality and Shelby County Right to Life.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at St. Michael Church in Fort Loramie with the Rev. Gerald Bensman presiding. Interment will follow at St. Michael's Cemetery. Friends may call Tuesday 2 to 8 p.m. and Wednesday 9 to 10 a.m. at Gehret Funeral Home in Fort Loramie.

Memorials may be made to Shelby and Miami County Right to Life or charities of choice.

