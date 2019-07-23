CHURCHTOWN — Ruth Mary Rauch, 89, of Churchtown, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019, in Marietta, Ohio.

She was born May 23, 1930, in Marietta, to the late Francis A. and Louise Lang Schilling.

She was a graduate of Marietta High School. She retired in 1995 as a bookkeeper. Ruth was a member of the St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Catholic Women's Club, Washington County Farm Bureau, Senior Citizens and had volunteered at Marietta Memorial Hospital. Ruth also cherished the time spent with her grandchildren.

Ruth is survived by two daughters; Nancy Russell (Dave), of Sidney, Ohio, and Sandy Huck (Mark), of Lowell, Ohio; one son, Bob Rauch (fiancé Pam Knost), of Waterford, Ohio; three grandchildren, Casey Rauch, Zachary Huck (fiancé Megan Blevins) and Courtney Huck; one great-granddaughter, Raelynn Rauch; three brothers, Frank Schilling (Gladys), Norbert Schilling (Shelia) and Kenneth Schilling (Janet) and one sister, Gertrude Bradley, all of Marietta; and a number of nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Harold Lawrence Rauch, whom she married May 23, 1951, an infant daughter Cheryl; son Gary; brother Carl Schilling and sisters Janice Schilling and Dorothy Rauch.

Funeral Liturgy with Mass will be 10 a.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. Burial will follow in St. John Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 2 to 8 p.m. at the Barlow Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home, where a Vigil Service will be 7:30 p.m.

The family suggests memorial donations may be made to the St. John School Foundation, 17654 State Route 676, Marietta, OH 45750.

