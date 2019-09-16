JACKSON CENTER — Ruth E. Regula, 90, of Jackson Center, passed away at 6:40 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at Logan Acres Care Center in Bellefontaine surrounded by her family.

She was born in Belle Center, Ohio, on Oct. 2, 1928, to the late Samuel H. and Verna Estella (Copeland) Jenkins. On March 1, 1947, Ruth married Orville M. Regula in Jackson Center, and he preceded her in death on April 25, 1992. She was also preceded in death by her brother and sister-in-law Leonard H. (Doris) Jenkins.

Ruth is survived by her daughter, Karen Kay (Jerry) Knief, of DeGraff.

A 1946 graduate of Jackson Center High School, Ruth had worked at Holloway Sportswear, in Jackson Center, where she retired as a supervisor after 36 years of service. She then worked for several years at the former Van Horn Funeral Home, which is currently Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home in Jackson Center.

The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at the Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home, 214 W. Pike St., Jackson Center. Pastor David Sanders will officiate a funeral service at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Emanuel Lutheran Church, 17714 Montra Road in Montra. Burial will follow in Glen Cemetery in Port Jefferson, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made, in Ruth's memory, to Emanuel Lutheran Church.

Funeral arrangements are in the care of the Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home in Jackson Center and online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.edsfh.com.