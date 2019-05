PIQUA — Ruth Ann Walter, 82, of Piqua, died at 8:15 a.m., Sunday, May 26, 2019, at the Caldwell House Assisted Living facility, Troy.

Services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, June 1, 2019, at St. Mary Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m., Friday, at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home.