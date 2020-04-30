SIDNEY – Ruthabelle (Ruth) M. Koch, 96, passed away April 29, 2020, after a long illness, lovingly surrounded by family and friends.

Ruth was born Nov. 12, 1923, in Fort Loramie, Ohio, the daughter of Albert and Elnora (Beaver) Fosnight, who preceded her in death.

She graduated from Sidney High School, worked at Monarch Machine and Tool, and then served her country as a U.S. Navy WAVE in World War II. She trained at St. Elizabeth College of Nursing in Utica, New York, and became a lab tech stationed on Staten Island. There she met the love of her life, Harold "Hal" Koch, who preceded her in death.

Ruth and Hal married and eventually returned to Ohio. She worked at Wilson Memorial Hospital and Sidney Medical Group where she headed the medical lab. She retired at the age of 75 and was most recently a resident of Ohio Living/Dorothy Love.

Ruth was a long-time member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Sidney where she was an active volunteer. She enjoyed participating in numerous community groups. Ruth was a gifted gardener, an extraordinary cook and seamstress and was known as "Cool Hand Ruth" for her card playing skills. She had a wicked sense of humor that delighted her family and dear friends. She loved music and especially dancing with her beloved Hal.

Ruth is survived by three children, Peggy "Kris" Bratt (Jim), of Columbus; Roy (Judy) Koch, of Sidney; and Diane (Kevin) Drollinger, of St. Louis. She had eight grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters, Myrtle Nichols, of Montra, and Josephine Fogt, of Sidney, as well as numerous nieces and nephews and extended family.

She was also preceded in death by her sister, Luedna Wisecup, and brother, Donald Fosnight.

Interment will be private with a celebration of life planned for a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, Sidney, Ohio.

Arrangements for the Koch family are in the care of Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney.

Condolences may be expressed online at theadamsfuneralhome.com.