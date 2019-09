PIQUA — Sally K. Hawes, age 78, of Piqua, passed away at 1:40 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at Piqua Health and Rehab Center.

A celebration of Sally's life will be held Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at 3 p.m. at Piqua Baptist Church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua.