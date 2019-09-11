ANNA — Samuel Thomas Ashford, 69, of Anna, passed away at 4:26 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at Miami Valley Hospital.

He was born on July 21, 1950 in Scottsville, Kentucky, the son of the late Bobby and Kimmel (Parrish) Ashford.

On Feb. 14, 1999, he married the former Bonnie Koons, who survives him along with six children, Traci (Keith) Alvarado, Trixie (John Michael) Huddleston, Tonia (Robert) Rexrode, Thomas L. Ashford, Michael (Jenny) Cole, and Curtis (Kathryn) Cole; 17 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Dan Allen (Diane) Ashford, Kay (Jamie) Roemer, Tera (Larry) Stice, and Buck Owens.

He was preceded in death by grandson, Chancelor Robert Ashford.

Sam was retired from Sidney City Schools where he served as a maintenance person for 20 years. Prior to that, he worked for Ferree Plumbing in Sidney for more than 15 years. Sam enjoyed fishing, gardening and cooking. He also enjoyed traveling to various destinations with his wife, Bonnie. His greatest joy was his family and spending time with them.

A gathering to celebrate Sam's life will be held on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home. A private eulogy service will be held at a later date at the family's convenience.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to F.O.P Shop With A Cop in Sam's memory.

Condolences may be expressed Sam's family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.