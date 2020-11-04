DEGRAFF — Samuel Richard Shoe, 71, of DeGraff, passed away at 10:45 p.m. on Monday, November 2,2020 at Mary Rutan Hospital in Bellefontaine, Ohio. He was born in Bellefontaine, Ohio on January 24,1949, a son of the late Eugene Plum and Dorothy Hazel (Byer) Shoe.

On January 22, 1976, Sam married the former Debra Jean (Henry) Shoe in Bellefontaine, Ohio and she preceded him in death on July 21, 2018.

Sam is survived by his children, Kevin McGinnis of DeGraff, Shannon Shoe of Quincy, Dustin (Angie) Shoe of DeGraff, Alicia (Travis) Temple of West Liberty, Clinton (Angela) Shoe of DeGraff, and Ron (LaDonna) Ward of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; grandchildren, Landon, Ayva, Jayden, Blaine, Kylie, Addison, Evan, Brady, Preston, Whitney, Ella, and Dalton; a sister, Bethana Ellis; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Sam was also preceded in death by a sister Marjorie Ruth Plank; and two brothers, David Eugene Shoe and Park Thomas Shoe.

Sam retired as a maintenance manager from Ross Aluminum Castings. He enjoyed fishing and adored all his grandkids.

The family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m. on Monday, November 9, 2020 at the Daring & Sanford Funeral Home, 210 W. Hayes Street in DeGraff. Pastor Nate Wilcoxon will officiate a memorial service at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery in Quincy, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to Logan County Cancer Society c/o Mary Rutan Foundations, 205 Palmer Avenue, Bellefontaine, Ohio 4331100.

Daring & Sanford Funeral Home, Degraff is honored to serve the Shoe family and encourages anyone to share a fond memory or message of condolence at www.edsfh.com.