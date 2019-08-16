SIDNEY — Sandra S. (Sue) Abney, age 73, of Sidney, passed away peacefully on Aug. 15, 2019, at the Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born July 1, 1946, in Piqua, Ohio, to the late Judson Harold and Dorothea (Harrison) Minnich.

Sandra is survived by son, Robin (Rob) and daughter-in-law, Dawn (Renee) Abney of Sidney; grandchildren, Tiffany Abney Beaver and Chris Beaver, Erin Abney Carey and Ben Carey and Orletheia Watkins; seven great-grandchildren, Lana Beaver, Nyah Beaver, Maxwell Beaver, Madison Grigsby, Ellesandra Carey, Leiyah Watkins and Ryker Cromes; sisters; Connie (Ralph) Etter, of Bradford, Gloria Dershem, of Arcanum, Portia Nowlin of Texas; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Grover Abney in 2002, her parents, four sisters; Mary Minnich, Sherry Minnich, Eilene Minnich, Debbie Kesler and brother, Larry Minnich.

Sandra was retired from Bamal Fastners of Sidney. She attended the Sidney Apostolic Temple of Sidney. She enjoyed spending time outdoors and gardening. She was an avid dog lover and enjoyed watching Animal Planet. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and friends.

Family and friends may call on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, from 10 a.m. until noon at the Sidney Apostolic Temple, 210 S. Pomeroy Ave., Sidney. Funeral services will be at noon with the Rev. Mark Hina and Pastor Chris Beaver, officiating. Burial will follow at Harris Creek Cemetery in Bradford, Ohio.

Donations may be made to the Miami Valley Adaptive Sports in Sue's memory.

Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney has been entrusted with all arrangements.

