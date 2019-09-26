SIDNEY — Sandra Kay Martin, 76, of Sidney, passed away at 6:15 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at Indian Lake Rehabilitation Center.

She was born on May 8, 1943, in DeGraff, Ohio, the daughter of the late Neal and Rheba (Hines) Piper.

Sandra is survived by three children, Jeff and Tim Martin, both of Sidney, and Beth (Rex) of Waynesfield, Ohio; and sister, Glenda Piper, of Florida.

She was preceded in death by sister, Jaqueline "Jaquie" Vonderhuevel.

Sandra was retired from the former Copeland Corporation where she worked in assembly for over 35 years. She was a member of Sidney First United Methodist Church, the Sidney Senior Center, Red Hat Ladies and the Mashan Game Group. She loved her family and will be dearly missed by them and her friends.

Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, with the Rev. Jane Madden officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Union Cemetery in DeGraff, Ohio. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the time of service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Kindred in Sandra's memory. Condolences may be made to Sandra's family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com