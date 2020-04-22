NEW BREMEN — Sandra K. Leugers, age 63, of New Bremen, Ohio, passed away at 2 a.m. on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Van Crest, St. Marys.

She was born Jan. 17, 1957, in Coldwater, Ohio, to Urban A. and Mary Kathryn (Aselage) Winner. Her mother preceded her in death on May 1, 1979. Her father and stepmother Connie Winner survive in Osgood. She married Robert Leugers on April 11, 1981, and he survives in New Bremen.

She is also survived by children, Abigail and Uriel Baker, Cincinnati, and Alexander and Crystal Leugers, Cincinnati; grandchildren, Hayden, Lillian and Henry; brothers and sisters, Sharon and Bill Wynk, Coldwater, Stacy and Steve Mollmann, Columbus, Julie and Jim Poeppelman, Versailles, Jenny and Bob Paulus, Versailles, Matt and Darlene Monnin, Russia, Amy and Gary Moeller, New Bremen, and Ann and Tim Carlisle, Carlisle; in-laws Kathy Hoehne, Houston, David Leugers, Fort Collins, Colorado, and Judy and Marvin Wilson, Celina.

She was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Edward Hoehne.

Sandy was a member of Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, New Bremen. She was a retired respiratory therapist. Sandy was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and friend and will be missed dearly.

Due to the COVID 19 virus a private family service will be held be held on Thursday, April 23, at Hogenkamp Funeral Home, Minster. Burial will be at German Protestant Cemetery, New Bremen.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers donation may be made to Habitat for Humanity, https://www.habitat.org.

