SIDNEY — Sandra "Sandy" J. Morey, 75, of Sidney passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at 10:23 p.m. at her residence surrounded by her family.

She was born on Feb. 7, 1945, in Lima, Ohio, the daughter of the late Leonard and Cleona (Oakley) Line. On May 21, 1963, Sandy married Lloyd L. Morey, who survives. They were married 57 years.

She is survived by four children, Lloyd K. Morey, of New Port Richey, Florida, Todd (Debby) Morey, of Piqua, Heidi (Steve) Riley, of Troy, and Danielle Morey, of Wapakoneta; 16 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and sister, Sharon Billiter, of Wapakoneta.

Sandy was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Mary Ledditon, and brother-in-law, Ray Billiter.

Mrs. Morey retired from Stolle Corporation in 2004 working as a computer operator. Sandy enjoyed baking and camping with her family. She enjoyed going out with her friends and love spending time with her grandchildren. Sandy was of the Methodist faith.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, 302 S. Main Ave., Sidney, with the Rev. Jane Madden officiating. Burial will be at Graceland Cemetery in Sidney, Ohio.

Friends may visit Monday, June 29, 2020, from 4 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County in Sandy's memory.

Condolences may be expressed to the Morey family at our website, www.cromesfh.com.