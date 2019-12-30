SIDNEY — Sandra "Sandy" Elaine Wooddell, 61, of Sidney, passed away Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at her residence.

She was born on Aug.13, 1958, in Sidney, Ohio, the daughter of late Arnold Hoover and Shirley (Swob) Jones. On Aug. 26, 1978, Sandy married Carl Wooddell, who survives.

She is survived by two children, Brad Wooddell, of Tipp City, and Kraig (Joanna) Wooddell, of Troy; three grandchildren, Josalyn, Elijah and Ruth Wooddell; seven siblings, Rick (Bea) Jones, of Sidney, Greg (Lisa) Jones, of Houston, Randy (Julia) Jones, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Melissa (Mark) Copeland, of Sidney, Tammy (Steve) McVety, of Sidney, Mary Ann (Steve) Goins, of Sidney, and Kristi (Craig) Wappelhorst, of Sidney; two brothers-in-law, Roger (Deb) Wooddell and Dale Wooddell, both of Sidney; mother-in-law, Helen Wooddell; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Sandy was preceded in death by father-in-law, Harvey Wooddell Jr.

Sandy worked for many years at Woody's Market and most recently at Sidney Middle School as a cook. Sandy was a member of the Sidney First United Methodist Church. She enjoyed spending time with her family especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed family vacations, spending time at Lake Loramie and attending the grandchildren's events. Sandy had a caring heart and a great sense of humor. She will be truly missed by her friends and family.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at noon at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, 302 S. Main Ave., Sidney, with the Rev Eileen Hix officiating. Burial will follow at Pearl Cemetery in Swanders, Ohio.

Family and friends may visit from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to in Sandy's honor.

