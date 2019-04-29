SIDNEY — Sarah Lee Sims, age 81, of Sidney, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 28, 2019, at the Pavilion Nursing Home in Sidney.

She was born Oct. 14, 1937, in Forrest City, Arkansas to the late Smith Foy and Gertrude Thomas Foy.

Sarah was preceded in death by husband, Arnell Sims on Dec. 25, 2015.

She is survived by son, Fred (Karen) Sims, of Loveland; daughter, Denise Sims of Chandler, Arizona; two grandchildren, Quentin and Damon Sims; two great-grandchildren, Isaac and Kalina Sims; four sisters Deloris (Willy) Mcghee, of Sidney, Gertha Jelks, of Piqua, Julia Mason, of Sidney, and Linda Williams, of Lima; three brothers, Dock (Joan) Foy, of Tipp City, Theodis (Jean) Foy, of Lima, and Sylvester Foy, of Sidney; sister-in-law, Pamela Dickson, of Sidney.

Sarah was an active member of Mount Zion Holy Union Church of God in Lima, Ohio. She served as an usher for the church for many years. She worked in food service all of her life until her retirement. She was a wonderful caregiver to all of her family and friends. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held in Sarah's honor on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at House of Prayer, 324 Grove St., Sidney, with Pastor Willy Mcghee and Pastor Theodis Foy officiating.

Arrangements are handled through Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney.

Donations may be made in Sarah's memory to Mount Zion Holy Union Church of God in Lima.

Condolences may be expressed online at theadamsfuneralhome.com.