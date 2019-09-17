VILLA HILLS, Ky. — Scott Robert Campling, 44, Villa Hills, Kentucky, passed away Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.

Born in Piqua, Ohio, 1974. Graduated from Piqua City Schools 1993; University of Cincinnati School of Engineering Industrial Engineer 1998, Summa Cum Laude. Worked at Ernst & Young for 2 years and then P&G for 19 years.

Scott was a loving and caring husband and father. He was involved and active at Immanuel United Methodist Church (Lakeside Park, Kentucky). He was a Senior High Youth Leader and active participant in the Men's Ministry and always willing to help out when needed.

Scott was also passionate about Compassion International. His family has sponsored two children in El Salvador for the past 5 years. Scott and his wife loved to travel and found that Hawaii holds a special place in their hearts. Scott has never seen an Aloha (Hawaiian) shirt that he didn't like.

Throughout his short 44 years, Scott was also involved in the following: City of Villa Hills Finance Committee (4 years), Big Brothers Big Sisters (3 years), All Pro Dads (2 years), Co-Director of the Villa Hills Instructional Baseball League (3 years) and Baseball Coach (9 years). Scott was an avid sports fan and loved Duke Basketball, St. Louis Cardinals baseball and Ohio State Football. Scott however, was a UC Bearcat through and through. Scott also loved a good Dilbert cartoon.

Most importantly, Scott enjoyed watching his two boys play baseball, basketball, golf, piano, guitar, and the drums. Scott has touched many in the community through his various activities and will be missed immensely by all.

Scott is survived by wife, Michelle Campling; children, Brandon Campling and Brody Campling (Villa Hills, Kentucky); parents, David and Betty Campling (Piqua, Ohio); brother, Brad Campling and sister-in-Law Katie Campling (Cincinnati, Ohio).

A celebration of life will be held at Immanuel United Methodist Church (2551 Dixie Highway, Lakeside Park, Kentucky) on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, between the hours of 1 and 4 p.m. A brief ceremony will take place at 1 p.m. and visitation immediately following. This is a celebration so please arrive in casual attire. Aloha (Hawaiian) shirts and flip flops are recommended but not required as we want to celebrate his favorite place, Hawaii. Scott will be in his Aloha shirt, shorts, and sandals with a Mai Tai in his hand looking down on all of us.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the University of Cincinnati College of Engineering and Applied Science Scholarship Fund in memory of Scott Campling. Checks can be made payable to the University of Cincinnati Foundation (memo line: Scott Campling Fund), and can be mailed to David Campling 8620 N. Moffett Road, Piqua, OH 45356.

Online condolences may be made at Linneman Funeral Home's website, www.linnemanfuneralhomes.com.