Scott E. Sullenberger
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Scott's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TROY — Scott E. Sullenberger of Troy, OH passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at home after a hard-fought battle with cancer. Born December 16, 1959 in Abilene, Texas. Scott spent most of his life in Troy, OH and attended Troy schools where he played football and wrestled. He is survived by his Father- Ken Mike (Sandy) Sullenberger; Wife- Wendy, Children-Josh, Howie, Sierra (Austin) Yingst, Scotty, Shayden; Grandchildren- Johnathan, Austin, Kaleb, Aubrii, Anaiah, Baby A, and Malia; Sisters- Merenda (Gerald) Butcher, Lorie Mitchell, Ann (Tom) Snider; stepbrother John Henry; an incredible loving extended family and more lifelong friends than anyone could ask for. He is proceeded in death by his mother Shirley (Siler) Niswonger. His truest passion in life was racing. In his many years as #77, he ran countless laps at Shadybowl Speedway, capturing more than a few checkered flags along the way. Once the excitement of the race was done, you would most likely find him on the water with a fishing pole or two in hand. From ice fishing on Lake Erie to floating down the Maumee River, if there were fish to be caught, you may just find him there. A private service will be held. Memorial contributions can be made to Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, 1124 W. Main Street, Troy. OH 45373 to help defray cost of funeral expenses.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sidney Daily News from May 16 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
FISHER-CHENEY FUNERAL HOME - TROY
1124 W MAIN ST
Troy, OH 45373
(937) 335-6161
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 14, 2020
i worked on jobs with Scott we were good friends sad to hear this.
bill stoltz
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved