TROY — Scott E. Sullenberger of Troy, OH passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at home after a hard-fought battle with cancer. Born December 16, 1959 in Abilene, Texas. Scott spent most of his life in Troy, OH and attended Troy schools where he played football and wrestled. He is survived by his Father- Ken Mike (Sandy) Sullenberger; Wife- Wendy, Children-Josh, Howie, Sierra (Austin) Yingst, Scotty, Shayden; Grandchildren- Johnathan, Austin, Kaleb, Aubrii, Anaiah, Baby A, and Malia; Sisters- Merenda (Gerald) Butcher, Lorie Mitchell, Ann (Tom) Snider; stepbrother John Henry; an incredible loving extended family and more lifelong friends than anyone could ask for. He is proceeded in death by his mother Shirley (Siler) Niswonger. His truest passion in life was racing. In his many years as #77, he ran countless laps at Shadybowl Speedway, capturing more than a few checkered flags along the way. Once the excitement of the race was done, you would most likely find him on the water with a fishing pole or two in hand. From ice fishing on Lake Erie to floating down the Maumee River, if there were fish to be caught, you may just find him there. A private service will be held. Memorial contributions can be made to Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, 1124 W. Main Street, Troy. OH 45373 to help defray cost of funeral expenses.



