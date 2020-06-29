Scott Meyers Sr.
SIDNEY — Scott Anthony Meyers Sr., age 68 of Sidney, passed away June 26, 2020, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born June 3, 1952, in Sidney to the late Lester Meyers and June (Davidson) Meyers. He married the love of his life, Doreen (Sayre) Meyers, on June 7, 2012, and she survives.

Left to cherish his memory include children, Tony (Lisa) Meyers, of Dublin, Jason (Patty) Meyers, of Bellefontaine, Jeff Kirkland, of Oregon, Chad Meyers, of Bellefontaine, Missy (Craig) Inman, of Sidney, Scott Meyers and fiance Kyla Yohey, of Piqua, Mike (Jessie) Stephens, of Sidney, Catherine Meiring, of Springfield, and Ron (Theresa) Hardin, of Troy; 23 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brothers Tim (Patty) Meyers, of Pemberton, Jeff (Maria) Meyers, of Florida, and George (Deb) Meyers, of Houston.

He was preceded in death by brothers, Gary Meyers and William Meyers, and sister, Sherry.

Scott proudly served in the U.S. Army for many years. He worked at Emerson Company for over 46 years. He was a member of the United Methodist Church in Pemberton. He loved NASCAR, especially Tony Stewart. He loved spending time with his family and will be greatly missed.

Family will be receiving friends Tuesday, June 30, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney. A second visitaion will be held Wednesday, July 1, 2020, from 9 to 10 a.m. at Adams Funeral Home.

Funeral services will commence at 10 a.m. with Pastor Ben Hunt officiating. Interment will follow at Graceland Cemetery with full military honors provided by the U.S. Army and the Sidney Veteran's Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wilson Hospice.

Arrangements for the Meyers family are in the care of Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney. Condolences may be expressed online at theadamsfuneralhome.com.



Published in Sidney Daily News from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Adams Funeral Home
1401 Fair Road
Sidney, OH 45365
937-492-4700
