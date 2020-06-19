Scott Scheu

SIDNEY — Scott R. Scheu, age 33, of Sidney, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, June 17, 2020.

He was born Oct. 30, 1986, in Dayton, Ohio to John F. Scheu and Cynthia M. (Rembold) Scheu.

Left to cherish his memory include his daughter, Aizelyn Scheu; sisters, Emily Barr and husband, Chris, of Sidney, Allison Zajac and husband, Kris, of Newport, Michigan; maternal grandmother, Dolores Rembold, of Sidney; and many nephews and nieces including Grant Hoying, Cael and Laurynn Barr, Vincent, Khloe, and Leo Zajac.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Richard and Phyllis Scheu, of Dayton; and maternal grandfather, Charles Rembold, of Sidney.

Scott was a 2005 graduate of Sidney High School. He was an avid Ohio State Buckeye fan, "Go Bucks!" He loved to play tennis, watch tennis games, travel to the beach, and spend time with his daughter.

There will be no calling hours.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date at the discretion of the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Scott's memory to a trust fund for his daughter, Aizelyn Scheu, Mutual Federal Savings, P.O. Box 4217, Sidney, OH 45365.

Arrangements for the Scheu famly are in the care of Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney. Condolences may be expressed online at theadamsfuneralhome.com.