Scott Scheu
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Scott's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

SIDNEY — Scott R. Scheu, age 33, of Sidney, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, June 17, 2020.

He was born Oct. 30, 1986, in Dayton, Ohio to John F. Scheu and Cynthia M. (Rembold) Scheu.

Left to cherish his memory include his daughter, Aizelyn Scheu; sisters, Emily Barr and husband, Chris, of Sidney, Allison Zajac and husband, Kris, of Newport, Michigan; maternal grandmother, Dolores Rembold, of Sidney; and many nephews and nieces including Grant Hoying, Cael and Laurynn Barr, Vincent, Khloe, and Leo Zajac.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Richard and Phyllis Scheu, of Dayton; and maternal grandfather, Charles Rembold, of Sidney.

Scott was a 2005 graduate of Sidney High School. He was an avid Ohio State Buckeye fan, "Go Bucks!" He loved to play tennis, watch tennis games, travel to the beach, and spend time with his daughter.

There will be no calling hours.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date at the discretion of the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Scott's memory to a trust fund for his daughter, Aizelyn Scheu, Mutual Federal Savings, P.O. Box 4217, Sidney, OH 45365.

Arrangements for the Scheu famly are in the care of Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney. Condolences may be expressed online at theadamsfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sidney Daily News from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Adams Funeral Home
1401 Fair Road
Sidney, OH 45365
937-492-4700
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved