SIDNEY — Shane Lee Huffman, 35, of Sidney passed away at 6:58 a.m. Wednesday, June 3, 2020. He was born on May 3, 1985, in Bellefontaine, Ohio, the son of Randy (Sandi) Huffman and Lisa (Kelly) Huffman. On Sept. 30, 2017, Shane married the former Ariel Long, who survives. He is also survived by his son, Malachi; sister, Mindy (Joe) Thompson; brothers, Dustin and Josh Huffman; stepsister, Heather Merriman; and grandmother, Donna Huffman. He was preceded in death by brother, Chad Huffman; stepsister, Sara Hone; and grandparents, Donald and Linda Kelly, Roger Huffman and Sherry Gist. Shane was a 2003 graduate of the Ohio High Point Career Center and Benjamin Logan Local Schools. He worked for Logan County Waste and Water as a Class 1 Operator. He was a Ford man and had a deep love for Ford Mustangs. He was a great street mechanic and machinist and loved spending time taking things apart and rebuilding them. Shane also enjoyed drag racing with anything that had four wheels. He enjoyed spending time outdoors hunting and was a fan of wrestling. He was so caring for others and helped everyone as much as he could. If you needed him, he was there. Shane was a member of the Sidney Apostolic Temple for many years. He loved kids and driving the church bus for them. Most importantly, Shane was an amazing father and husband and loved his son, Malachi and wife, Ariel unconditionally to the best of his ability. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, June 8, 2020, at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home with Pastors Mark Hina and Joeseph Brown officiating. Burial will follow at Glen Cemetery in Port Jefferson. Friends may call Sunday, June 7, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. as well as Monday June 8, 2020, from 9 a.m. until the time of service at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Malachi's College Fund and condolences may be expressed to Shane's family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.
Published in Sidney Daily News from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.