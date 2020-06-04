Shane Huffman
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Shane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SIDNEY — Shane Lee Huffman, 35, of Sidney passed away at 6:58 a.m. Wednesday, June 3, 2020. He was born on May 3, 1985, in Bellefontaine, Ohio, the son of Randy (Sandi) Huffman and Lisa (Kelly) Huffman. On Sept. 30, 2017, Shane married the former Ariel Long, who survives. He is also survived by his son, Malachi; sister, Mindy (Joe) Thompson; brothers, Dustin and Josh Huffman; stepsister, Heather Merriman; and grandmother, Donna Huffman. He was preceded in death by brother, Chad Huffman; stepsister, Sara Hone; and grandparents, Donald and Linda Kelly, Roger Huffman and Sherry Gist. Shane was a 2003 graduate of the Ohio High Point Career Center and Benjamin Logan Local Schools. He worked for Logan County Waste and Water as a Class 1 Operator. He was a Ford man and had a deep love for Ford Mustangs. He was a great street mechanic and machinist and loved spending time taking things apart and rebuilding them. Shane also enjoyed drag racing with anything that had four wheels. He enjoyed spending time outdoors hunting and was a fan of wrestling. He was so caring for others and helped everyone as much as he could. If you needed him, he was there. Shane was a member of the Sidney Apostolic Temple for many years. He loved kids and driving the church bus for them. Most importantly, Shane was an amazing father and husband and loved his son, Malachi and wife, Ariel unconditionally to the best of his ability. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, June 8, 2020, at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home with Pastors Mark Hina and Joeseph Brown officiating. Burial will follow at Glen Cemetery in Port Jefferson. Friends may call Sunday, June 7, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. as well as Monday June 8, 2020, from 9 a.m. until the time of service at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Malachi's College Fund and condolences may be expressed to Shane's family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sidney Daily News from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cromes Funeral Home Inc
302 S. Main Ave.
Sidney, OH 45365
937-492-5101
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved