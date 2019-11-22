SIDNEY – Sharon Ann (Carey) Nerderman, age 73, of Sidney, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019.

She was born Feb. 6, 1946, in Sidney, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence "Dutch" and Louise (Gaier) Carey, and grandson Luke Powderly.

Sharon is survived by her true love of 52 years, Fred, and their nine daughters, Shelly (Brent) VanSkiver, of Sidney, Angie (Lyle) Bolin, of Troy, Debbie Nerderman, of Huber Heights, Stephanie (Bill) Blosser, of Sidney, Amy (Sean) Powderly, of Loveland, Laura (Joe) White, of Anna, Jenny (Matt) Davis, of Granville, Kathy (Adam) Timmerman, of Beavercreek, and Elizabeth (Joshua) Meyer, of Tipp City; 22 grandchildren, Jon and Emilee VanSkiver, Eva and Aden Bolin, Alex, Dan, Lily and Anthony Blosser, Kayla (Tyler) Pelphrey, Bradley (Myrcle) Blosser, Connor and Matthew Powderly, Zach Carey and Elle White, Max and Wes Davis, Colin and Ethan Timmerman, Naomi, Faith and Edwin Meyer; and two great-grandchildren, Myles and Lyncoln Blosser.

Sharon was a 1946 graduate of Holy Angels High School and worked as a bookkeeper at Lehman Catholic High School for 28 years before retiring in 2012. She enjoyed spending time with family and attending her grandchildren's activities. In her free time, she enjoyed crocheting and cooking.

Sharon was a member of Holy Angels Catholic Church.

Family and friends may visit from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney, Ohio. Mass of Christian burial will be held on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Angels Catholic Church with the Rev. Frank Amberger officiating. Interment will be at Graceland Cemetery.

Donations in her memory can be made to Lehman Catholic High School Foundation, 2400 St. Marys Ave., Sidney, OH 45365.

