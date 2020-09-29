Sharon Beaver

SIDNEY — Sharon R. Beaver, age 72, of Sidney, went home to be with the Lord on Sept. 27, 2020.

She was born Jan. 5, 1948, in Sidney, to the late Edward Beaver and Betty (Davis) Beaver.

Sharon is survived by sisters, Shirley Slicer, of Bellefontaine, and Kathy Francis, of Bellefontaine; aunt, Frances Everett, of Sidney; nieces, Mary Ann (Roger) Thornhill, Esta Stammen and Wanda (Perry) Lane; grand-nieces, Alana Powers, Renee Thornhill, Mayleigh Lane and Rozalyn Lane; and grand-nephew, Cooper Lane.

She was preceded in death by sister, Dorothy Murphy.

Sharon was a member of God's Tabernacle Church in Sidney. She loved to send greeting cards for birthdays, anniversaries to her family and friends. She enjoyed coloring and Sponge Bob and loved her Devil's Tongue Plant.

Family and friends may call on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, from 9:30 until 11 a.m. at the Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Bud Freeman, officiating. Burial will follow at Plattsville Cemetery, Plattsville.

Donations may be made to God's Tabernacle Church in Sharon's memory.

