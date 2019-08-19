SIDNEY — Sharon J. Fox, age 71, of Sidney, passed away Aug. 14, 2019, at Wilson Health Hospital in Sidney.

She was born June 25, 1948, in Port Clinton, Ohio, to the late John Krynock and Naomi (Finken) Krynock. She married F. Wayne Fox on Dec. 7, 1968, and he preceded her in death on April 21, 2015.

She is survived by son, Shawn (Claudia) Fox, of Sidney, Ohio; grandchildren, Merrick Fox, Kiris Fox, Nolan Fox, of Sidney, Matthew Fox, of Canton, Ohio; sisters, Sue Krynock, of Lakeside, Ohio, and Kathy (Gary) Sosebee, of Sharpsburg, Georgia; and sister-in-law, Ann Marie Krynock, of Medina, Ohio.

Sharon was preceded in death by her husband, parents, sons, Matthew and Jonathon Fox, and brother, John Krynock.

Sharon was a very active member of the Dorothy Love community where she had made many friends. She loved to knit and especially enjoyed her grandkids. Sharon was an avid Cleveland Indians and Browns fan. She loved spending time with her family, grandchildren and friends and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

A celebration of life service will be held on Sunday, Aug. 25, at noon at Ohio Living Dorothy Love- Amos Center.

Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney, has been entrusted with all arrangements.

Donations may be made to the Plain Local Schools Foundation, in care of Matthew Fox Scholarship Fund, 1801 Schneider St. N.E., Canton, OH 44721.

Online memories may be submitted at theadamsfuneralhome.com.