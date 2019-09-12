SIDNEY — Sharon A. Herring, 79, of Sidney, passed away at 2:02 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at Fair Haven County Home.

She was born on Oct. 2, 1939, in Sidney, Ohio, daughter to the late Charles and Helen (Biersdorfer) Martin. On Aug. 6, 1957, she married Richard L. Herring, who preceded her in death on April 17, 2001.

Sharon is survived by daughter, Lisa (James) Neer, of Jackson Center; sons, Tony (Ann) Herring, of Maplewood, and Jerry (Sherri) Herring, of Jackson Center; 10 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and sister, Judy Ward, of Sharon, South Carolina.

She was preceded in death by one granddaughter, son, Richard Herring, and two brothers, Robert and Jack Martin.

Mrs. Herring was a member of Maplewood United Methodist Church, as well as a Methodist Women of the Church member. She was a career seamstress and retired from Holloway Sportswear after 29 years. She also served as a caregiver for Comfort Keepers in Sidney for many years.

Funeral services will be held Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at 6 p.m. at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, with Pastors Bill Halter and Mike Mitchell officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday, from 4 p.m. until the time of service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Maplewood United Methodist Church in Sharon's honor.

Condolences may be expressed to Sharon's family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.